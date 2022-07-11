NHRC delegation to inspect, review condition of Gwalior mental hospital tomorrow

A delegation of the NHRC led by its chairperson Justice (retd) Arun Kumar Mishra is scheduled to visit a mental hospital in Gwalior on Tuesday to inspect and have first-hand knowledge of its present condition.

The rights panel had recently received a report from authorities that pointed toward ''shortcomings and difficulties in the functioning'' of the institution in Madhya Pradesh.

According to a statement issued by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), it also ''intends to formulate a long-term plan for the efficient working of the Gwalior Mansik Arogyashala''.

NHRC delegation ''has scheduled a visit to the Gwalior Mansik Arogyashala, Madhya Pradesh, on July 12, 2022, to inspect and have first-hand knowledge of the present conditions of the Arogyashala,'' the statement said.

The visit will be followed by a workshop on sensitizing all stakeholders about the various challenges related to mental health on July 13 in Gwalior, it said. ''The Hon'ble Supreme Court, in an order dated November 11, 1997, in response to a PIL, had directed the district judge to continue the monitoring of mental hospitals in Gwalior, Agra, and Ranchi, and give necessary directions from time to time by sending periodic reports to the NHRC, with a copy to the Hon'ble Supreme Court,'' it said.

Accordingly, the NHRC chairperson had requested the Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court to advise the district judges of Gwalior to monitor the functioning of the mental hospitals and send quarterly reports to the NHRC, with a copy to the Supreme Court, the commission said in its statement.

''A similar D.O. letter from the NHRC joint secretary to the district judge of Gwalior was issued, wherein the report for the quarter ending March 31, 2022 was requested to be submitted to the Commission latest by April 20, 2022,'' it said.

''An inspection report received from the District Judge, Gwalior in this regard highlighted shortcomings and difficulties in the functioning of the hospital, including lack of funds, shortage of staff, poor infrastructure, poor accommodation, difficulty in locating the family members of cured patients, and difficulty in repatriation,'' the statement said.

The delegation will also consist of NHRC members, justice M M Kumar and Rajiv Jain, secretary-general Devendra Kumar Singh, and joint secretary Harish Chandra Chaudhary.

Senior officials of the state and central governments are slated to take part in the sensitization workshop, it said.

