Russia coming under heavy pressure in Ukraine, says NATO chief

Updated: 10-11-2022 17:33 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 17:33 IST
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday that Russia was coming under heavy pressure in Ukraine after Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu ordered his troops to withdraw from the southern city of Kherson.

"What is clear is that Russia is coming under heavy pressure and if they leave Kherson it would be another victory for Ukraine," Stoltenberg told reporters after meeting Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

