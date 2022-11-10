Russia coming under heavy pressure in Ukraine, says NATO chief
Reuters | Rome | Updated: 10-11-2022 17:33 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 17:33 IST
- Country:
- Italy
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday that Russia was coming under heavy pressure in Ukraine after Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu ordered his troops to withdraw from the southern city of Kherson.
"What is clear is that Russia is coming under heavy pressure and if they leave Kherson it would be another victory for Ukraine," Stoltenberg told reporters after meeting Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.
