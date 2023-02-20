Left Menu

Seoul: North Korea fires missile 2 days after ICBM test

PTI | Seoul | Updated: 20-02-2023 04:21 IST | Created: 20-02-2023 04:21 IST
South Korea says North Korea has fired a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff says the launch was made on Monday morning but gave no further details such as how far the weapon flew.

Two days ago, North Korea resumed weapons testing activities with an intercontinental ballistic missile launch.

North Korea's state media said Sunday its latest ICBM test was meant to further bolster its "fatal" nuclear attack capacity and threatened additional powerful steps over upcoming military drills between the United States and South Korea.

The United States responded by flying long-range supersonic bombers in a show of force later Sunday for separate joint exercises with South Korean and Japanese warplanes.

