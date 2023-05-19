Left Menu

Russian PM to visit Beijing as China renews criticism of Western arms sales to Ukraine

The visit followed a phone call last month between the Ukrainian leader and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping that Zelenskyy described as long and meaningful and which marked the first known contact between the two since the Russian invasion began.Beijing released a peace plan in February but Ukraines allies largely dismissed it, insisting that Russian President Vladimir Putin must withdraw his forces.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 19-05-2023 17:43 IST | Created: 19-05-2023 17:15 IST
Russian PM to visit Beijing as China renews criticism of Western arms sales to Ukraine
Mikhail Mishustin Image Credit: Twitter (@KremlinRussia_E)
  • Country:
  • China

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will visit Beijing next week for talks, China's Foreign Ministry said Friday, marking the latest exchange in a relationship in which Russia is becoming increasingly reliant on China for economic and diplomatic support.

“During the visit, the two sides will have an in-depth exchange of views on practical cooperation in bilateral relations and issues of common concern,” ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a daily briefing.

“We look forward to further strengthening cooperation between the two sides, deepening people-to-people and local exchanges (and) injecting strong momentum into the recovery of the world economy,” Wang added.

Mishustin's visit is scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Meanwhile, China's Deputy Permanent U.N. Representative Geng Shuang again criticised Western arms sales to Ukraine, saying it would only lead to escalation, more civilian casualties and displacement, and make it harder to obtain a ceasefire and start peace negotiations.

China says it does not and will not provide arms to either side in the Ukraine conflict, a point Geng reiterated at a Security Council meeting Thursday.

“The constant feeding of weapons to the battlefield will ... also pose serious challenges to post-war reconstruction and, if such weapons are diverted to terrorists or armed groups, likely cause new turmoil in a wider geographic area,” Geng was cited as saying on the U.N.'s website.

“All parties should promote a political settlement with sincerity and urgency and create conditions conducive to a ceasefire,” Geng added.

China says it is a neutral party and wants to help broker an end to the 15-month-old conflict, but has refused to criticise the invasion and blamed the West for provoking Moscow.

China is now seen as the senior partner in the relationship, helping Moscow deflect condemnation at the United Nations and maintaining what it calls “normal trade” with Russia, providing a market for Russian oil and other resources and selling the country needed manufactured goods.

At the same time, Beijing is making inroads into what has traditionally been Russia's strategic backyard, this week hosting a summit of five former Soviet Central Asian republics.

China's special envoy met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other government officials during talks in Kyiv earlier this week. The visit followed a phone call last month between the Ukrainian leader and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping that Zelenskyy described as “long and meaningful” and which marked the first known contact between the two since the Russian invasion began.

Beijing released a peace plan in February but Ukraine's allies largely dismissed it, insisting that Russian President Vladimir Putin must withdraw his forces. Zelenskyy's own 10-point peace plan includes a tribunal to prosecute war crimes committed by Russia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Not in any talks to acquire Restaurant Brands Asia: JFL

Not in any talks to acquire Restaurant Brands Asia: JFL

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Earth-sized alien planet gripped by widespread volcanism; Spain's PLD Space plans first rocket launch before the end of May and more

Science News Roundup: Earth-sized alien planet gripped by widespread volcani...

 Global
3
Suspected terror hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, explosives found

Suspected terror hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, explosives found

 India
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA advisers discuss Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA advisers discuss Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Plastic Pollution Solutions: Innovations for a Sustainable Future

Revolutionizing Education: Unleashing the Power of EdTech

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023