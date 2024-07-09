Left Menu

India Secures Early Release of Nationals from Russian Army

In a high-profile visit to Russia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi ensures the early release of Indian nationals serving as support staff in the Russian military. The move follows a strongly-worded demand for the cease of such recruitment. Russia promises swift action as the nations work on repatriation plans.

India has secured a promise from Russia for the early release and return of Indian nationals serving in the Russian military, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's strong intervention during his visit. Modi raised the issue with President Vladimir Putin over dinner, stressing the need to bring Indian nationals back home swiftly.

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra confirmed that the Russian side committed to expediting the discharge of these individuals, with approximately 35 to 50 Indians anticipated to be affected.

The move comes after recent deaths of Indian recruits in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, leading the Ministry of External Affairs to demand an end to such recruitments, citing concerns over the safety and consent of those involved.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

