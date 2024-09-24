Left Menu

Latest Russian Strikes Ravage Zaporizhzhia: One Dead, Several Injured

On Monday evening, Russian forces launched strikes on the southeastern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, resulting in one fatality and several injuries, including a 13-year-old girl. Regional governor Ivan Fedorov reported that multiple attacks over the past day caused extensive damage to residential buildings and critical infrastructure.

Russian forces launched the latest in a series of strikes on Ukraine's southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia on Monday evening, resulting in one fatality, according to regional governor Ivan Fedorov.

Injuries were reported by a city official, including a 13-year-old girl, with a total injury toll at five. Previous attacks over the past day have left at least 23 wounded.

Fedorov noted that the latest attack destroyed two houses, though the weapon used remains unclear. Another strike hit city infrastructure, causing a fire that was quickly controlled by emergency services with no casualties. Earlier, a Russian missile targeted critical infrastructure, injuring two people. Late on Sunday, at least seven air strikes wounded 21 people and damaged residential and educational buildings.

Ukraine's emergency services shared a video showing rescue efforts at a damaged residential building. Additionally, Russia launched guided air missiles and attack drones overnight, with Ukrainian air defenses intercepting several.

