Rutte Discusses Ukraine's Irreversible Path to NATO

NATO chief Mark Rutte discussed Ukraine's 'victory plan' to join NATO, presented by President Zelenskiy, affirming the irreversible path to membership. He underscored ongoing communications with alliance members to advance the plan but did not directly address Kyiv's request for a formal invitation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 19:31 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 19:31 IST
NATO chief Mark Rutte has confirmed his awareness of Ukraine's 'victory plan,' a comprehensive strategy presented by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy aimed at securing NATO membership.

While he reaffirmed the irreversible nature of Ukraine's future NATO membership, as demanded by Zelenskiy, Rutte engaged with member countries to discuss the plan's details without directly addressing Kyiv's appeal for an invitation.

Rutte emphasized broader discussions within the alliance on advancing Ukraine's plan, noting that allies agree on Ukraine's eventual membership but stress that it cannot happen while the country is at war.

(With inputs from agencies.)

