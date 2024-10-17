Justice Served: Man Sentenced to Life in Gurugram Rape Case

A 29-year-old man was sentenced to life imprisonment by a Gurugram court on Thursday after being convicted for the rape of a 2-year-old girl in Manesar in 2020. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 40,000 on the convict, according to police sources.

The Additional Sessions Judge Ashwani Kumar delivered the judgment based on the charge sheet and evidence presented, including testimonies from crucial witnesses produced by the police. The case had been initiated when a local resident accused the man, identified as Nihrul Islam, of luring and sexually assaulting his young daughter.

The conviction takes place under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, marking a significant ruling in the enforcement of laws protecting minors. The Gurugram Police spokesperson highlighted the comprehensive evidence which led to the stern judicial outcome.

(With inputs from agencies.)