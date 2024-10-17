Left Menu

Justice Served: Man Sentenced to Life in Gurugram Rape Case

A Gurugram court sentenced a 29-year-old man, Nihrul Islam, to life imprisonment for raping a 2-year-old girl in 2020. The conviction under the POCSO Act also included a fine of Rs 40,000. The case was supported by strong witness testimonies and police evidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 17-10-2024 19:05 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 19:05 IST
Justice Served: Man Sentenced to Life in Gurugram Rape Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 29-year-old man was sentenced to life imprisonment by a Gurugram court on Thursday after being convicted for the rape of a 2-year-old girl in Manesar in 2020. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 40,000 on the convict, according to police sources.

The Additional Sessions Judge Ashwani Kumar delivered the judgment based on the charge sheet and evidence presented, including testimonies from crucial witnesses produced by the police. The case had been initiated when a local resident accused the man, identified as Nihrul Islam, of luring and sexually assaulting his young daughter.

The conviction takes place under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, marking a significant ruling in the enforcement of laws protecting minors. The Gurugram Police spokesperson highlighted the comprehensive evidence which led to the stern judicial outcome.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024