Lukashenko Pushes for Belarus Involvement in Ukraine Talks

Belarus's President, Alexander Lukashenko, stated Belarus should participate in discussions about the Ukraine crisis. This comes after Belarus supported Russia's military actions. Currently, peace talks seem unlikely, as Russia continues its offensive in Ukraine. Meanwhile, Ukraine has proposed its strategy for winning the conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 17-10-2024 21:22 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 21:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a recent statement reported by Russian state news agency TASS, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko emphasized the necessity of Belarus's involvement in any future negotiations aimed at resolving the Ukraine conflict. Lukashenko, known for his strong alliance with Moscow, previously permitted Russian President Vladimir Putin to launch attacks on Ukraine from Belarusian soil in February 2022. He also approved the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons within Belarus.

Currently, prospects for peace talks remain dim. Russia continues its aggressive military operations in Ukraine, attempting to overcome Ukrainian forces that breached the border into western Russia in August. The conflict remains intense, showing little sign of resolution.

In an effort to counter the ongoing crisis, Ukraine recently unveiled its own plan for victory, underscoring the complex and evolving nature of the war.

(With inputs from agencies.)

