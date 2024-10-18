Zelenskiy Accuses North Korea of Military Support to Russia

In a significant allegation, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has accused North Korea of not only supplying weapons but also deploying military officers to support Russia's war efforts. According to Ukrainian intelligence, North Korean personnel have joined Russian forces in occupied Ukrainian territories, potentially sending 10,000 troops.

While the Western allies, including NATO, are yet to verify these claims, the potential involvement of North Korea could mark a substantial escalation of international aid for Moscow. NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte remarked at a press conference that there is no evidence of North Korean soldiers participating in conflicts.

The situation raises concerns over a growing defense relationship between Moscow and Pyongyang, prompting Ukraine to urge the international community for new sanctions against North Korea and further isolation measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)