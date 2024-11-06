Left Menu

South Korea's Strategic Partnership in Global Security

South Korea aims to establish an optimal security partnership with the new U.S. administration. Amidst the complex geopolitical landscape, North Korean military engagement with Ukrainian forces is minimal. South Korea is considering sending a monitoring team to Ukraine without needing National Assembly approval for a limited mission.

Updated: 06-11-2024 12:09 IST
South Korea's presidential office announced its intention to forge a robust security partnership with the incoming U.S. administration. This move is seen as part of a broader strategy to strengthen international ties and enhance global security.

A senior official noted that so far, North Korean troops have not significantly engaged in combat against Ukrainian forces. The situation is being closely monitored, as regional stability remains a top priority.

The unnamed official highlighted the potential deployment of a South Korean monitoring team to Ukraine, emphasizing that such an action does not require the National Assembly's approval if confined to a specific purpose and timeframe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

