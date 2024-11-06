South Korea's presidential office announced its intention to forge a robust security partnership with the incoming U.S. administration. This move is seen as part of a broader strategy to strengthen international ties and enhance global security.

A senior official noted that so far, North Korean troops have not significantly engaged in combat against Ukrainian forces. The situation is being closely monitored, as regional stability remains a top priority.

The unnamed official highlighted the potential deployment of a South Korean monitoring team to Ukraine, emphasizing that such an action does not require the National Assembly's approval if confined to a specific purpose and timeframe.

