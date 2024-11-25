Left Menu

UAE Arrests Spark International Tensions Over Rabbi's Death

Three Uzbekistani citizens have been arrested in the UAE for the alleged murder of Israeli Rabbi Zvi Kogan. The case has raised international concerns, with Israeli officials labeling it an antisemitic act. The murder has had a significant impact on the UAE's Jewish community.

Updated: 25-11-2024 15:39 IST

The arrest of three Uzbekistani citizens in the United Arab Emirates, suspected of murdering an Israeli Rabbi, has grabbed international headlines. The UAE's Ministry of Interior confirmed the arrests on Sunday, identifying the suspects as ages 28 and 38.

The body of Rabbi Zvi Kogan, 28, was found on Sunday following a missing person report filed on Thursday. Israeli officials have suggested an antisemitic motive behind the murder, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemning it as a terrorist act.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the UAE's Jewish community, which numbers several thousand. Authorities have yet to establish a clear motive as the investigation continues, offering a tense backdrop to diplomatic relations in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

