Judges Turn Soldiers: Protecting Ukraine with Gavel and Gun

Judge Vladyslav Tsukurov has taken on dual roles, defending Ukraine both in court and on the battlefield. During the day, he ensures the judicial system runs smoothly, handling civil and criminal cases near Kyiv. By night, he joins fellow judges and public officials in a volunteer force, scanning skies for Russian drones.

Although judges are exempt from military drafts, Tsukurov volunteered, motivated by his daughters' decision to stay in Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict. "As a father, I must protect them," he asserted. Despite increased Russian attacks on towns and infrastructure, he remains committed to his dual duties.

Tsukurov's unit, "Mriya" or "Dream," was organized following Russia's 2022 invasion by a former Supreme Court justice. Despite fatigue from overnight air-defense duties, Tsukurov and his colleagues continue their demanding judicial roles. Ukraine's understaffed judiciary is a pressing issue, especially as the nation aims for EU membership.

