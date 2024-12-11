Left Menu

Judge Halts Infowars Sale to The Onion Amid Auction Disputes

A U.S. bankruptcy judge thwarted The Onion's attempt to purchase Alex Jones' Infowars, citing errors in auction proceedings. The auction involved a bid controversy between The Onion and a Jones-affiliated company. The judge ordered further dispute resolution before any new sale attempts will be made.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2024 10:35 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 10:35 IST
Judge Halts Infowars Sale to The Onion Amid Auction Disputes

A U.S. bankruptcy judge has halted a bid by parody news site The Onion to acquire conspiracy theorist Alex Jones' Infowars website. The ruling came after a bankruptcy auction failed to secure the best bids.

Judge Christopher Lopez rejected Jones' claims of 'collusion' in the auction process but identified a 'good-faith error' by the trustee in rushing the final offers. He insisted the process should be reopened for competitive bidding to potentially yield higher offers.

The Onion emerged as the winning bidder for Infowars in a previous auction, but concerns were raised over the credibility of its bid. Jones has filed for bankruptcy to pay massive legal settlements to Sandy Hook families, adding complexity to the sale process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024