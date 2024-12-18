Germany Bolsters Defense Amid NATO Demands
Germany plans to expand its armed forces to 230,000 personnel as NATO sets new capability targets following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Current recruitment struggles have left the Bundeswehr short of its previous target. Budget tensions and political shifts challenge sustaining increased defense spending.
- Country:
- Germany
Germany is considering an increase in its armed forces to 230,000, up from the current target of 203,000, according to Defence Minister Boris Pistorius. This expansion comes as NATO aims to enhance its military presence following Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.
Currently, the Bundeswehr has approximately 180,000 personnel, falling short of its current recruitment goals. As NATO prepares for new targets in 2025, Germany may need to significantly boost its military contribution.
Despite increased defense spending, sustaining this budget remains uncertain, as Chancellor Olaf Scholz's coalition faced political challenges, culminating in budget disagreements and a snap election set for February.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Germany
- armed forces
- NATO
- defense
- Ukraine
- expansion
- security
- Bundeswehr
- recruitment
- Scholz
ALSO READ
Ukraine's NATO Ambitions: Deferred Yet Unyielding
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape
Putin and Lukashenko to Sign Historic Security Pact Amid Global Shifts
Weekend of Clashes: Security Forces Counter Multiple Militant Attacks in Pakistan
Security Forces Thwart Terror Threats in Kashmir: A Recap of December Operations