Germany Bolsters Defense Amid NATO Demands

Germany is considering an increase in its armed forces to 230,000, up from the current target of 203,000, according to Defence Minister Boris Pistorius. This expansion comes as NATO aims to enhance its military presence following Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Currently, the Bundeswehr has approximately 180,000 personnel, falling short of its current recruitment goals. As NATO prepares for new targets in 2025, Germany may need to significantly boost its military contribution.

Despite increased defense spending, sustaining this budget remains uncertain, as Chancellor Olaf Scholz's coalition faced political challenges, culminating in budget disagreements and a snap election set for February.

(With inputs from agencies.)