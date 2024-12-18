NATO Support Command for Ukraine Now Operational in Wiesbaden

NATO has officially commenced operations at its newly established command center in Wiesbaden, Germany, designed to support Ukraine. Secretary General Mark Rutte announced the functionality of the command center, highlighting its pivotal role in delivering security assistance and training Ukrainian forces.

The Wiesbaden command reflects NATO's commitment to stabilizing the region by strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities. It aims to provide vital military training and logistical support amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions.

This development is poised to enhance strategic collaborations and bolster defensive measures, playing a crucial part in NATO's broader operational objectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)