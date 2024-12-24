Left Menu

Court Summons Owaisi Over Parliamentary Slogan Controversy

A local court has summoned Asaduddin Owaisi for allegedly violating the Constitution by raising a pro-Palestine slogan in Parliament. Lawyer Virendra Gupta's initial petition was rejected, but a revised petition led to a court summon. Owaisi defended his statement, which was expunged from the records.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 24-12-2024 13:38 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 13:38 IST
Court Summons Owaisi Over Parliamentary Slogan Controversy
Asaduddin Owaisi
  • Country:
  • India

A local court has ordered AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi to appear regarding a claim he violated the Constitution by endorsing Palestine in Parliament.

The controversy began when lawyer Virendra Gupta filed a petition against the slogan Owaisi voiced during his oath-taking ceremony, which was initially dismissed by an MP/MLA court.

After revisiting the plea, District Judge Sudhir required Owaisi to appear on January 7, contending such slogans contravene constitutional beliefs. Owaisi, after taking his oath, defended his slogan 'Jai Bheem, Jai Meem, Jai Telangana, Jai Palestine' after the Chairman ordered it expunged.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024