Court Summons Owaisi Over Parliamentary Slogan Controversy

A local court has ordered AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi to appear regarding a claim he violated the Constitution by endorsing Palestine in Parliament.

The controversy began when lawyer Virendra Gupta filed a petition against the slogan Owaisi voiced during his oath-taking ceremony, which was initially dismissed by an MP/MLA court.

After revisiting the plea, District Judge Sudhir required Owaisi to appear on January 7, contending such slogans contravene constitutional beliefs. Owaisi, after taking his oath, defended his slogan 'Jai Bheem, Jai Meem, Jai Telangana, Jai Palestine' after the Chairman ordered it expunged.

