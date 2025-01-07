Global Cooperation at a Crossroads: A Barometer Insight

In a period marked by rising geopolitical tensions and instability, the World Economic Forum's Global Cooperation Barometer reports stagnation in global cooperation. While peace and security have sharply declined, areas like climate finance and technological innovation offer glimpses of hope for international cooperation's future.

Released ahead of the World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting in Davos, the barometer calls for world leaders to adopt 'disordered' cooperation and dynamic decision-making to foster trust and deliver tangible results. Artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies are reshaping global dynamics, highlighting the necessity for strategic, concerted efforts.

The report underscores the urgency for adaptive leadership to tackle today's global challenges, focusing on cooperation across trade, innovation, climate, health, and peace. As the global landscape transforms, collaborative solutions are essential to navigate complex issues and unlock opportunities for collective progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)