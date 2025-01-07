Left Menu

Escalation in Kursk: The Battle for Bargaining Power

Russia's heavy strikes against Ukrainian units in the Kursk region mark an escalation in the ongoing conflict. Ukraine's recent offensive aims to secure bargaining power in potential peace talks, though it comes at a high cost, with Russia advancing elsewhere. Reports suggest North Korean involvement on the Russian side.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 17:40 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 17:40 IST
Russia's defense ministry announced on Tuesday that its forces delivered significant strikes against Ukrainian units in the western Kursk region, intensifying the conflict which saw increased fighting over the last 24 hours.

Ukraine, which seized part of the Kursk region last August and maintained control for five months, recently escalated its efforts with a new offensive on Sunday. However, they have not disclosed details of their operation or its objectives. Ukrainian General Staff reported 94 confrontations in the Kursk region over the past day, a sharp increase from 47 the prior day.

According to the U.S.-based Institute for the Study of War, geolocated footage suggests recent Ukrainian progress in areas northeast of Sudzha. Russian military bloggers noted fighting in Malaya Loknya, northwest of Sudzha. Meanwhile, Ukraine's enduring assault in Kursk offers a leverage point in potential peace negotiations as tensions rise in advance of Donald Trump's upcoming presidency, with both sides striving for strategic advantage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

