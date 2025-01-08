Left Menu

Turkey's DEM Party to Hold Second Talks with Ocalan

The pro-Kurdish DEM Party is set to have a second meeting with imprisoned Kurdish leader Abdullah Ocalan. The talks are set to occur as early as January 15, following a previous encounter in December. Ocalan has suggested he might urge militants to disarm.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 08-01-2025 22:07 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 22:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Turkey's pro-Kurdish Dem Party is preparing for a second round of talks with the jailed Kurdish militant leader Abdullah Ocalan. According to two DEM lawmakers, Gulistan Kilic Kocyigit and Serhat Eren, the meeting could take place as soon as January 15.

This follows a previous encounter in December, marking the first time in almost ten years that Turkish authorities permitted a DEM delegation to visit Ocalan's island prison. These talks come at a significant moment, as Ocalan has indicated a willingness to ask militants to lay down their weapons.

The resumption of dialogue with Ocalan, jailed for his role in the Kurdish insurgency, may signal a pivotal shift in the ongoing tensions between the Turkish state and Kurdish groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)

