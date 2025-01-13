Left Menu

Unraveling the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission Scam

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested three individuals in connection to the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission recruitment scam. High-profile figures, including retired IAS officer Taman Singh Sonwani and Shravan Kumar Goyal, are implicated. Allegations involve bribes and favoritism, with multiple arrests linked to misappropriated state government job recruitments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 13-01-2025 08:23 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 08:23 IST
Unraveling the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission Scam
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested three more individuals in the unfolding Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) recruitment scam, bringing the total number of arrests to date to significant figures.

In a significant development, Sahil Sonwani was detained in Darjeeling, West Bengal, while Shashank Goyal and his wife, Bhumika Katiyar, were arrested in New Delhi. The trio, linked to prominent figures in the state, was transported to Chhattisgarh to face custody under the CBI's investigation.

The case, which has shaken the state's political and bureaucratic circles, involves allegations of bribes and biased selections for government positions, triggering a political outcry and promises of justice from rival parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Bhutan’s Youth and Women: Strategies for Inclusive Workforce Participation

Reforming Financial Safeguards: A Path to Protect Brazil's Vulnerable Consumers

Overcoming Waste Challenges in Lagos: A Path to Sustainable Household Management

Financial Inclusion and Its Role in Alleviating Poverty and Driving Global Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025