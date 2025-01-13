Unraveling the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission Scam
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested three individuals in connection to the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission recruitment scam. High-profile figures, including retired IAS officer Taman Singh Sonwani and Shravan Kumar Goyal, are implicated. Allegations involve bribes and favoritism, with multiple arrests linked to misappropriated state government job recruitments.
- Country:
- India
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested three more individuals in the unfolding Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) recruitment scam, bringing the total number of arrests to date to significant figures.
In a significant development, Sahil Sonwani was detained in Darjeeling, West Bengal, while Shashank Goyal and his wife, Bhumika Katiyar, were arrested in New Delhi. The trio, linked to prominent figures in the state, was transported to Chhattisgarh to face custody under the CBI's investigation.
The case, which has shaken the state's political and bureaucratic circles, involves allegations of bribes and biased selections for government positions, triggering a political outcry and promises of justice from rival parties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Chhattisgarh
- recruitment
- CGPSC
- CBI
- bribery
- corruption
- arrest
- political
- investigation
- scam
ALSO READ
Woman Arrested for Forged Admit Card in UP Police Recruitment
Breaking Arrest: Targeted Killers Trapped in Punjab
Daring Dawn Arrest: Delhi's Most Wanted Criminals Apprehended
Controversial Arrest of Hindu Monk Sparks Diplomatic Tension
South Korea's Political Turmoil: Arrest Warrant Sought for Suspended President