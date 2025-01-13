Unraveling the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission Scam

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested three more individuals in the unfolding Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) recruitment scam, bringing the total number of arrests to date to significant figures.

In a significant development, Sahil Sonwani was detained in Darjeeling, West Bengal, while Shashank Goyal and his wife, Bhumika Katiyar, were arrested in New Delhi. The trio, linked to prominent figures in the state, was transported to Chhattisgarh to face custody under the CBI's investigation.

The case, which has shaken the state's political and bureaucratic circles, involves allegations of bribes and biased selections for government positions, triggering a political outcry and promises of justice from rival parties.

