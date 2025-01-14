North Korea's Provocative Missile Launch Raises Tensions

North Korea launched multiple short-range ballistic missiles off its east coast early Tuesday, according to South Korea's military. The launches occurred just days before U.S. President-elect Donald Trump was scheduled to take office, signaling Pyongyang's latest show of military defiance.

The missiles, fired from Kanggye near the Chinese border, covered a distance of approximately 250 kilometers. South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff condemned the launch as a stark provocation threatening Korean peninsula stability and promised a firm response to any further provocations.

This missile test follows North Korea's previous claim of a hypersonic missile launch and coincided with the Japanese Foreign Minister's visit to Seoul. The international community has called for stronger security ties to counter Pyongyang's growing military threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)