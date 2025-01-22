China Levels the Playing Field for Foreign Financial Firms

In an unprecedented move to level the financial playing field, China announced that foreign financial institutions will receive equal treatment to domestic firms in providing new financial services within select free trade zones. This new policy was unveiled by the central bank on Wednesday.

Furthermore, China plans to facilitate the efficient transfer of funds related to foreign investments into and out of these designated regions. This comes as part of broader efforts to enhance free trade zones, with major areas like Beijing and Shanghai being prioritized.

The guidelines, jointly published by five government agencies, aim to attract more foreign investment by easing regulations and opening up new opportunities for both domestic and international financial players.

