Enhanced Security Awaits Jharkhand's Republic Day Celebrations

Security measures are intensified across Jharkhand for Republic Day celebrations. Governor Santosh Gangwar and Chief Minister Hemant Soren will lead the events in Ranchi and Dumka respectively. Extensive preparations include mixed contingents and colourful tableaux, while heavy vehicles face entry restrictions to ensure smooth operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 25-01-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 18:49 IST
Security has been heightened across Jharkhand ahead of the Republic Day celebrations set for Sunday, according to an official statement released on Saturday. Key venues include Morabadi Ground in Ranchi, where Governor Santosh Gangwar will unfurl the national flag, and the Police Line Ground in Dumka, led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

The parade, scheduled to feature 14 contingents including the Army and West Bengal Police, has undergone a full-dress rehearsal involving units from CRPF, Jharkhand Armed Police, and other key forces. Additionally, 11 departments of the Jharkhand government are preparing vibrant tableaux on diverse themes for the event.

Ranchi's Senior Superintendent of Police, Chandan Kumar Sinha, confirmed that robust security protocols are in place, including anti-sabotage checks and specific traffic restrictions, prohibiting heavy vehicles from entering the city during the celebrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

