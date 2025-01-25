Left Menu

Border Tensions: Israel's Extended Presence in South Lebanon

The Israeli army has cautioned residents of Lebanese villages near the border against returning home as Israeli forces extend their stay beyond the agreed withdrawal date. The move follows incomplete enforcement of the ceasefire terms. The Lebanese army and Hezbollah express concerns over Israel's delay.

In an unexpected development, the Israeli army has warned residents of multiple Lebanese border villages to refrain from returning to their homes, citing security risks. This warning comes as Israel announces an extension of its military presence in south Lebanon beyond the previously agreed deadline for withdrawal, raising concerns on both sides of the border.

The Israeli decision came after accusations that Lebanon failed to fully enforce the terms of a ceasefire agreement. This deal, brokered by international powers, required the disarmament of Hezbollah fighters and the deployment of the Lebanese army in the south, to which both sides had agreed last year.

French President Emmanuel Macron and the White House have both called for a short-term extension of the ceasefire. Meanwhile, the Lebanese army has cautioned civilians about mines in the region, emphasizing their readiness to deploy fully once Israeli forces withdraw. Hezbollah insists any further delay violates the ceasefire agreement.

