Jharkhand's Strides: From Solar Energy to Anti-Crime Success

Jharkhand is witnessing significant strides in development, driven by a corruption-free administration, as emphasized by Governor Santosh Gangwar on Republic Day. Addressing a crowd at Ranchi's Morabadi Ground, Gangwar celebrated the state's commitment to good governance.

The Governor underscored the importance of adhering to the Constitution, urging elected representatives to fulfill their duties diligently. He announced that the state had effectively conducted anti-Naxal operations, resulting in significant arrests and surrenders.

Gangwar highlighted key initiatives, including the Jharkhand agriculture loan waiver, solar energy projects, and improved mineral transportation monitoring. His address concluded with a call for collective efforts to establish 'Hamar Sona Jharkhand,' a model of sustainable progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)