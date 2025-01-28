Congress Demands Re-Election Amidst Amritsar Mayoral Dispute
The Punjab Congress has petitioned Governor Gulab Chand Kataria to annul the Amritsar mayoral polls, citing Aam Aadmi Party's misuse of government resources. Accusations highlight unfair practices, undermining democratic values. Congress, having significant support, calls for democratic reelection and seeks legal redress through the High Court.
- Country:
- India
The Punjab Congress delegation, on Tuesday, approached Governor Gulab Chand Kataria seeking his intervention for re-election in the controversial Amritsar mayoral polls. Accusing the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of misusing government machinery, the Congress leaders are contesting the legitimacy of AAP's elected candidate, Jatinder Singh Bhatia.
Citing flagrant breaches of democratic procedures, key Congress figures, including Partap Singh Bajwa and Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, stressed the need for a fair election. Allegations include the harassment of councillors by police, overshadowing Congress's potential majority with its 41 seats and allied supporters in the municipal corporation.
Highlighting their cause's seriousness, the Congress has filed a petition with the Punjab and Haryana High Court to nullify the results. Bajwa remains hopeful for justice, urging quick action from the governor to restore public trust in the democratic process.
(With inputs from agencies.)
