Seema Haider's Citizenship Controversy Amid India-Pakistan Tension

Seema Haider faces scrutiny as India orders Pakistani citizens to leave due to recent tensions. After entering India illegally, marrying an Indian, and becoming a mother, her lawyer argues her case for exemption based on new citizenship status and legal guardianship provisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 24-04-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 22:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Seema Haider, originally from Pakistan, finds herself at the center of a controversy as India demands that all Pakistani citizens leave the country by the month's end. This decision follows a tragic terror attack in Pahalgam, which has heightened bilateral tensions.

Haider, who illegally entered India via Nepal in 2023 with her four children, later married an Indian man, Sachin Meena, and gave birth to their child in India. Her lawyer argues that she is no longer a Pakistani citizen due to her marriage and should be exempted from the government's expulsion order.

This legal battle comes amidst a crackdown on Pakistani nationals, as the Indian government, following a security meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has suspended visas and mandated that Pakistani citizens leave the country. Seema remains hopeful, with her lawyer citing international laws to back her case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

