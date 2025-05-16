Left Menu

Stalemate in Istanbul: Ukraine and Russia inch closer to peace amidst tense negotiations

In Istanbul, Russia and Ukraine engaged in peace talks for the first time in three years, moderated by Turkey. Despite diplomatic efforts, the meetings were not expected to yield immediate progress towards ending the conflict. Tensions remained high as hopes for a Putin-Zelenskyy meeting dwindled.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Istanbul | Updated: 16-05-2025 16:46 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 16:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Significant strides towards peace were hoped for in Istanbul as Russia and Ukraine engaged in direct negotiations for the first time in three years, mediated by Turkey.

With high hopes but low expectations, officials from both nations met face-to-face. Despite serious intentions from the Ukrainian side, Putin's reluctance remained an obstacle.

As global leaders, including Trump, sought to mediate, the peace initiative faced hurdles. Meanwhile, the conflict continued escalating, with casualties rising.

