Left Menu

NATO Raises the Stakes: Germany's Role in Bolstering Defense Against Russia

NATO is asking Germany to add seven brigades, totaling around 40,000 troops, to meet new defense targets amid rising threats from Russia. The alliance is setting higher military goals, aiming for a total of 120-130 brigades. Germany faces challenges meeting these demands due to troop shortages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 22:43 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 22:43 IST
NATO Raises the Stakes: Germany's Role in Bolstering Defense Against Russia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

NATO is urging Germany to contribute an additional seven brigades, roughly 40,000 troops, as part of the alliance's heightened defense objectives, sources told Reuters. This request is part of NATO's strategy to counteract the perceived increased threat from Russia following its large-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

The exact figures for NATO's military targets remain confidential, although sources suggest the alliance aims to increase its total brigades to between 120 and 130, a 50% hike from the current 80 brigades. Germany has committed to providing 10 brigades by 2030 but is currently grappling with a shortage of 20,000 regular troops to meet its 203,000 personnel target set in 2018.

As military spending intensifies across member states, NATO has called for a significant increase in defense budgets. The alliance's head, Mark Rutte, is seeking to double the current GDP spending target to 5%. Germany recently eased its constitutional debt restrictions to increase military spending, reflecting a significant shift in policy as NATO braces for future threats from Moscow.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025