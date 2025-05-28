NATO Raises the Stakes: Germany's Role in Bolstering Defense Against Russia
NATO is asking Germany to add seven brigades, totaling around 40,000 troops, to meet new defense targets amid rising threats from Russia. The alliance is setting higher military goals, aiming for a total of 120-130 brigades. Germany faces challenges meeting these demands due to troop shortages.
NATO is urging Germany to contribute an additional seven brigades, roughly 40,000 troops, as part of the alliance's heightened defense objectives, sources told Reuters. This request is part of NATO's strategy to counteract the perceived increased threat from Russia following its large-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.
The exact figures for NATO's military targets remain confidential, although sources suggest the alliance aims to increase its total brigades to between 120 and 130, a 50% hike from the current 80 brigades. Germany has committed to providing 10 brigades by 2030 but is currently grappling with a shortage of 20,000 regular troops to meet its 203,000 personnel target set in 2018.
As military spending intensifies across member states, NATO has called for a significant increase in defense budgets. The alliance's head, Mark Rutte, is seeking to double the current GDP spending target to 5%. Germany recently eased its constitutional debt restrictions to increase military spending, reflecting a significant shift in policy as NATO braces for future threats from Moscow.
