Left Menu

Ukrainian Strike Ignites Russian Gunpowder Plant Blaze

Ukraine claims to have set ablaze a key Russian gunpowder plant in Tambov, a critical part of Russia's military industry. The attack, reportedly countered by Russian defenses, caused no casualties. Explosions were also reported in Russia's Kursk and Voronezh regions, amidst escalating tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 21:28 IST
Ukrainian Strike Ignites Russian Gunpowder Plant Blaze

In a bold military maneuver, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have reported setting ablaze a significant Russian gunpowder plant in the Tambov region, illustrating a new turn in ongoing hostilities. This facility is integral to Russia's military production capabilities, supplying gunpowder for small arms and artillery systems across various platforms.

According to Tambov regional Governor Yevgeny Pervyshov, defense forces repelled a massive drone attack by Ukraine on the town of Kotovsk, identified as housing the targeted plant. Though one drone was downed, causing a fire, no casualties were reported, and Pervyshov assured residents that the situation was under control, urging them not to share footage of defense activities as it could aid adversaries.

Beyond Tambov, Ukraine claims successful assaults with recorded explosions at an ammunition depot in Kursk and an airfield stockpile in Voronezh. These developments have not been independently verified by Reuters, but they signal a heightened level of military engagement between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking economy: Digital labor redraws line between capital and human input

Dual impact of AI on economic growth and social disruption

AI and climate change redefine global disease surveillance

How India’s gig platforms monetize invisible labor?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025