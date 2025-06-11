Ukrainian Strike Ignites Russian Gunpowder Plant Blaze

In a bold military maneuver, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have reported setting ablaze a significant Russian gunpowder plant in the Tambov region, illustrating a new turn in ongoing hostilities. This facility is integral to Russia's military production capabilities, supplying gunpowder for small arms and artillery systems across various platforms.

According to Tambov regional Governor Yevgeny Pervyshov, defense forces repelled a massive drone attack by Ukraine on the town of Kotovsk, identified as housing the targeted plant. Though one drone was downed, causing a fire, no casualties were reported, and Pervyshov assured residents that the situation was under control, urging them not to share footage of defense activities as it could aid adversaries.

Beyond Tambov, Ukraine claims successful assaults with recorded explosions at an ammunition depot in Kursk and an airfield stockpile in Voronezh. These developments have not been independently verified by Reuters, but they signal a heightened level of military engagement between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)