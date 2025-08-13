Germany Boosts Ukrainian Defense with Half-Billion Dollar Support
Germany announces a $500 million aid package for Ukraine, including military supplies sourced from the U.S., to strengthen Ukraine's defense against Russia. NATO's Secretary-General praised the commitment as a critical step in supporting Ukraine amidst ongoing tensions and conflict in the region.
Germany plans to bolster Ukraine's military capabilities with a significant $500 million package comprising equipment and munitions, sourced from the United States, NATO announced on Wednesday.
This strategic move was praised by NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, who highlighted Germany's decisive action in supporting Ukraine's efforts to counter Russian aggression.
The delivery marks a crucial step in the international community's ongoing support to strengthen Ukraine's defense amid continuing hostilities and geopolitical tensions.
