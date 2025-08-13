Left Menu

Germany Boosts Ukrainian Defense with Half-Billion Dollar Support

Germany announces a $500 million aid package for Ukraine, including military supplies sourced from the U.S., to strengthen Ukraine's defense against Russia. NATO's Secretary-General praised the commitment as a critical step in supporting Ukraine amidst ongoing tensions and conflict in the region.

Updated: 13-08-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 21:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • Belgium

Germany plans to bolster Ukraine's military capabilities with a significant $500 million package comprising equipment and munitions, sourced from the United States, NATO announced on Wednesday.

This strategic move was praised by NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, who highlighted Germany's decisive action in supporting Ukraine's efforts to counter Russian aggression.

The delivery marks a crucial step in the international community's ongoing support to strengthen Ukraine's defense amid continuing hostilities and geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

