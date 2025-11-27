Left Menu

Turkish Opposition to Cyprus-Lebanon Maritime Deal Sparks Diplomatic Tensions

Turkey voiced strong opposition to a maritime agreement between Lebanon and Cyprus, claiming it infringes on the rights of Turkish Cypriots. The Turkish government insists Greek Cypriots are overreaching their authority on the ethnically divided island and urged international support to uphold Turkish Cypriot rights.

  • Turkey

A maritime agreement between Lebanon and Cyprus has drawn criticism from Turkey, which claims the deal violates the rights of Turkish Cypriots. The pact, signed on Wednesday, is intended to facilitate offshore gas exploration and strengthen energy collaboration in the Mediterranean region.

Turkey, the only nation to recognize the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, disputes the Greek Cypriot-led government's authority over the whole of Cyprus. Turkish officials describe the agreement as unacceptable and urged Lebanon to cooperate with Turkey on maritime issues to ensure equitable rights for Turkish Cypriots.

The division of Cyprus has persisted since 1974 following a Turkish military intervention. Negotiations for reunification faltered in 2017, leaving both communities at an impasse as Turkey continues to campaign for the acknowledgment of Turkish Cypriot sovereignty.

