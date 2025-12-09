Swiss-U.S. Tariff Debate: A Business Crossroad

In a surprising turn of events, Switzerland withdrew a premature announcement concerning U.S. tariff reductions on Swiss goods, admitting it was published in error and its details could not be verified. The Swiss economy ministry promised to provide clarity in the near future.

The rescinded statement had claimed that U.S. tariffs on Switzerland would decrease to 15% from 39%, applied retroactively from November 14. However, the missing notice casts doubt over this information, with an official announcement anticipated by mid-December.

The U.S. and Switzerland had reached a preliminary agreement on November 14, promising a significant tariff cut and Swiss investments in the U.S. The original tariffs, the Trump administration's highest against a European nation, had shocked the Swiss business sector.

