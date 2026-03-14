Sheep Herder's Murder Sparks Panic in Bilaspur

A sheep herder was brutally murdered in Bilaspur district, sparking fear among locals as police search for the suspect, a helper known to the deceased.

The incident, which took place on Friday night, was reportedly fueled by a financial dispute. The accused allegedly attacked the sleeping victim with an axe, killing him instantly.

Police have launched a manhunt, with special teams conducting raids at potential hideouts. The victim and his helpers had been camping in the area since December. A forensic team collected crucial evidence as part of the ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)