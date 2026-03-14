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Sheep Herder's Murder Sparks Panic in Bilaspur

A sheep herder in Bilaspur was murdered by his helper during a financial dispute. The accused struck the victim with an axe and fled, leaving the community in fear. The police are actively searching for the suspect who remains at large.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bilaspur | Updated: 14-03-2026 17:27 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 17:27 IST
Sheep Herder's Murder Sparks Panic in Bilaspur
  • Country:
  • India

A sheep herder was brutally murdered in Bilaspur district, sparking fear among locals as police search for the suspect, a helper known to the deceased.

The incident, which took place on Friday night, was reportedly fueled by a financial dispute. The accused allegedly attacked the sleeping victim with an axe, killing him instantly.

Police have launched a manhunt, with special teams conducting raids at potential hideouts. The victim and his helpers had been camping in the area since December. A forensic team collected crucial evidence as part of the ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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