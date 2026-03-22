Heist at Shastri Nagar: Inside the Gunpoint Robbery
Three men have been apprehended for a brazen roadside heist near Shastri Nagar Metro station in Delhi. Orchestrated through insider information, the robbers intercepted a transport company employee, Kuldeep Sharma, and fled with Rs 23 lakh. Police efforts are ongoing to capture the fourth accomplice.
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic turn of events, three men were arrested for allegedly robbing a transport company employee at gunpoint near Shastri Nagar Metro station in north Delhi. Sources reveal the heist, which led to the theft of Rs 23 lakh, was executed on an insider tip-off.
The incident unfolded on February 23 when the victim, Kuldeep Sharma, 28, had collected the cash from Keshav Puram and was en route to his office in Kishanganj on a motorcycle. Around 7:40 PM, two men accosted Sharma near the metro station and made away with the cash bag, the police reported.
Following diligent investigation, police apprehended one of the suspects, 31-year-old Monu from Bhalswa Dairy, on March 9. Further arrests of Sandeep, 39, and Sagar, 30, led to the recovery of Rs 15.95 lakh. Police continue their search for the remaining suspect, a Rajasthan native named Kalaram.
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