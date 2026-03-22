Toddy Tragedy: Sedative-Laced Brew Puts Lives at Risk

In a concerning incident in the Gundadam area of Tiruppur district, 40 people fell ill after consuming adulterated toddy reportedly mixed with sedative pills, police said Sunday.

The victims, primarily local farm laborers, experienced severe symptoms such as vomiting, dizziness, and fainting soon after drinking the illicit brew from an unauthorized vending spot.

The local authorities have initiated a full-scale crackdown on illegal toddy vending operations in response to the crisis, sealing several sites and confiscating tainted toddy samples for forensic analysis.

(With inputs from agencies.)