Left Menu

Supreme Court Tackles Insensitivity in Gurugram Child Rape Case

The Supreme Court criticized the handling of a three-year-old rape case in Gurugram, mandating police officers to present detailed records. The court noted insensitivity in investigation proceedings and demanded immediate corrective measures. It questioned the involvement of police and judicial conduct, highlighting the need for pre-trial procedure reforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2026 19:02 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 19:02 IST
Supreme Court Tackles Insensitivity in Gurugram Child Rape Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court, on Monday, strongly criticized Gurugram Police for their 'insensitive' handling of a case involving the rape of a three-year-old girl. The court has demanded that the police commissioner and investigating officers appear with comprehensive records on March 25.

Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi expressed concerns over the judicial magistrate's conduct, as well as the insensitivity shown by law enforcement. Allegations suggest that the minor victim was examined in the presence of the suspects, raising questions about procedural integrity.

The highest court sought feedback from Haryana's state government and police heads, proposing a CBI or SIT investigation. Arrests have been made in the case, triggered by distressing reports from the victim's parents. The incident necessitates urgent reforms in handling sensitive cases involving minors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

 Egypt
2
US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

 Global
3
Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Strait of Hormuz in 48 hours, reports AP.

Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Stra...

 Global
4
Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Nature-Based Solutions for Climate and Disaster Resilience Worldwide

Solar Booms, Jobs Lag: The Mixed Impact of U.S. Green Industrial Policy

World Bank Warns of Soaring Waste Crisis as 2050 Targets Demand Urgent Action

The Price of Going Green: What It Takes for Hydrogen to Transform Industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026