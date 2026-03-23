Supreme Court Tackles Insensitivity in Gurugram Child Rape Case
The Supreme Court criticized the handling of a three-year-old rape case in Gurugram, mandating police officers to present detailed records. The court noted insensitivity in investigation proceedings and demanded immediate corrective measures. It questioned the involvement of police and judicial conduct, highlighting the need for pre-trial procedure reforms.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court, on Monday, strongly criticized Gurugram Police for their 'insensitive' handling of a case involving the rape of a three-year-old girl. The court has demanded that the police commissioner and investigating officers appear with comprehensive records on March 25.
Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi expressed concerns over the judicial magistrate's conduct, as well as the insensitivity shown by law enforcement. Allegations suggest that the minor victim was examined in the presence of the suspects, raising questions about procedural integrity.
The highest court sought feedback from Haryana's state government and police heads, proposing a CBI or SIT investigation. Arrests have been made in the case, triggered by distressing reports from the victim's parents. The incident necessitates urgent reforms in handling sensitive cases involving minors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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