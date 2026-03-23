Historic Milestone: Tribal-Only Participation in Meghalaya's Council Elections

The Garo Hills Autonomous District Council in Meghalaya recently made a historic decision amid significant protests. The Council passed an amendment ensuring only Scheduled Tribes can partake in upcoming elections, effectively excluding non-tribals after more than 70 years. This comes as a response to regional unrest and longstanding demands for tribal representation.

The special session, convened by Governor CH Vijayashankar, culminated in a unanimous approval to amend the Assam & Meghalaya Autonomous District (Constitution of District Council) Rules. This decision, hailed as a 'historic milestone' by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, seeks to address ethnic tensions and calls for political stability in the region.

Due to protests resulting in fatalities and ongoing political instability, the state's government postponed the April 10 elections, extending the council's tenure by six months. This time will allow amendments to align with public demand, affirming the GHADC's role in preserving tribal rights under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

(With inputs from agencies.)