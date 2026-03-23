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Supreme Court Transfers Ilaiyaraaja's Copyright Suit to Bombay High Court

The Supreme Court has transferred Ilaiyaraaja's copyright suit from the Madras High Court to the Bombay High Court following Sony Music's petition. The transfer aims to prevent conflicting judgments between the two courts. All issues, including jurisdiction, remain open for consideration by the Bombay High Court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2026 20:51 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 20:51 IST
Supreme Court Transfers Ilaiyaraaja's Copyright Suit to Bombay High Court
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  • India

The Supreme Court has intervened in the ongoing legal battle between revered music composer Ilaiyaraaja and Sony Music Entertainment India Pvt Ltd by transferring the copyright dispute to the Bombay High Court. This decision follows Sony Music's plea to consolidate proceedings to avoid conflicting rulings.

Justice Sanjay Kumar and Justice Vinod K Chandran deemed it necessary to transfer the case from the Madras High Court, where Ilaiyaraaja initially filed his suit, to Bombay High Court. Sony Music had already initiated a copyright infringement suit against Ilaiyaraaja in Bombay, seeking a permanent injunction regarding certain sound recordings.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Ilaiyaraaja, argued against the transfer citing jurisdiction clauses pointing to Madras. Despite his opposition, the Supreme Court ensured that jurisdiction and related objections could still be raised before the Bombay High Court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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