Delhi Assembly Bomb Threat Disrupts Budget Day Plans

A bomb threat sent shockwaves through the Delhi Legislative Assembly just hours before Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was set to present the budget. The threat, received via email early Tuesday morning, prompted an immediate security response.

Police and security agencies swiftly combed through the Vidhan Sabha premises, involving multiple agencies including bomb disposal squads. Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Raja Banthia confirmed that nothing suspicious had been found, although searches remain ongoing.

The email reportedly named several key figures, escalating concerns. Authorities are investigating the email's origin while maintaining heightened security around the assembly complex, ensuring the safety of all dignitaries and personnel involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)