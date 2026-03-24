Rising Tensions: Gunfire in Manipur's Kamjong District
Two people from the Tangkhul Naga community were injured in a shooting in Manipur's Kamjong district, raising concerns about security in the area. The Tangkhul Naga Foothills Organisation accused Kuki militants of violence and called for increased security deployment to protect vulnerable villages.
- Country:
- India
Two individuals were wounded in a shooting incident in a village in Manipur's Kamjong district on Tuesday morning, according to officials. The victims, Ringyui Ramror, 22, and Raichan Lungleng, 34, hail from Sharkaphung village and sustained injuries to their legs and feet.
Sources indicate that the shots were fired from Mongkot Chepu in Ukhrul district, which lies approximately 1 km from Sharkaphung. This region recently experienced communal clashes between the Kuki and Tangkhul Naga communities that resulted in the destruction of over 30 homes in February.
The Tangkhul Naga Foothills Organisation has expressed significant concerns about the incident, blaming Kuki militants under the Suspension of Operations agreement. They criticized the inadequate security presence and have demanded immediate intervention and increased state force deployment in Sharkaphung and nearby Thoyee village.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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