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Stalin Calls for Historic Parliamentary Session

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin urges the Centre to call a special parliamentary session addressing constitutional amendments for delimitation, seat increase, and representation guarantees for states for 30 years. Stalin supports women's reservation but stresses fair delimitation post-2026 Census, criticizing potential electoral gains motives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 25-03-2026 09:05 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 09:05 IST
Stalin Calls for Historic Parliamentary Session
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  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has made a significant appeal to the Centre to convene a special parliamentary session in June. The aim is to discuss vital constitutional amendments concerning delimitation, increasing parliamentary seats, and ensuring the continuation of states' representation for the next 30 years.

Stalin cited reports indicating that women's representation in Parliament and Legislative Assemblies might be based on the 2011 Census, a move he feels deviates from the 2023 Constitution (128th Amendment) Bill passed by the BJP-led Union government. He believes the Centre's push for this initiative is primarily driven by electoral motives ahead of crucial assembly elections.

As a leader invested in women's empowerment, Stalin declared his full support for women's reservation. However, he also emphasized the importance of ensuring fair delimitation and proportional state representation, advocating for a constitutional provision to guarantee this stability for three decades.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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