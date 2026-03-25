Blaze Erupts in Chhatarpur Warehouse Tent
A fire broke out in a warehouse tent in Delhi's Chhatarpur area early Wednesday morning. The blaze spread quickly due to flammable materials inside. Eleven fire tenders responded promptly. Fortunately, there are no reported casualties. The cause of the fire remains unknown as investigations continue.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 10:46 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 10:46 IST
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- India
A fire erupted early Wednesday morning in a warehouse tent located in Delhi's Chhatarpur area, according to officials.
The rapid spread of the blaze was attributed to the presence of highly flammable items, including fabric and event equipment, stored within the warehouse. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported thus far.
The Delhi Fire Services received an emergency call regarding the incident at around 6:35 AM, prompting the dispatch of eleven fire tenders to the site. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)