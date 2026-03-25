Blaze Erupts in Chhatarpur Warehouse Tent

A fire erupted early Wednesday morning in a warehouse tent located in Delhi's Chhatarpur area, according to officials.

The rapid spread of the blaze was attributed to the presence of highly flammable items, including fabric and event equipment, stored within the warehouse. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported thus far.

The Delhi Fire Services received an emergency call regarding the incident at around 6:35 AM, prompting the dispatch of eleven fire tenders to the site. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)