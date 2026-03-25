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UDF Unity Amid Allegations: Vijayan Optimistic for Mananthavady Polls

UDF candidate Usha Vijayan refutes former minister P K Jayalakshmi's allegations of internal sabotage within local party leaders as unfounded, saying it has further unified their party. As the Mananthavady constituency prepares for upcoming elections, Vijayan remains confident of her prospects, emphasizing unity against the ruling LDF's long tenure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wayanad | Updated: 25-03-2026 10:43 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 10:43 IST
UDF Unity Amid Allegations: Vijayan Optimistic for Mananthavady Polls
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  • India

UDF candidate for the Mananthavady assembly seat, Usha Vijayan, described allegations by Congress leader P K Jayalakshmi as 'uncalled for'. Jayalakshmi claimed internal sabotage had caused her electoral defeats in past elections.

Vijayan clarified her stance, stating that these accusations are without merit and have instead strengthened party unity. Speaking at a UDF convention at Vellamunda, she emphasized her belief in clear victory in the upcoming April 9 Assembly polls.

Expressing confidence in her party, Vijayan noted the public's growing dissatisfaction with the 10-year LDF rule. She assured voters of the UDF's readiness to bring change, while contesting against LDF candidate O R Kelu.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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