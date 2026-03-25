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Tragic Discovery at Saran Nursing Home

A man employed at a nursing home in Bihar's Saran district was found hanging on its terrace, an apparent suicide, according to police. A note was found with the body discovered Tuesday evening. Authorities are examining CCTV footage, and a post-mortem examination has been ordered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhapra | Updated: 25-03-2026 13:29 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 13:29 IST
Tragic Discovery at Saran Nursing Home
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  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Bihar's Saran district as a man employed at a local nursing home was found hanging on the terrace. The discovery was made Tuesday evening, accompanied by a note, indicating a likely suicide.

Police are treating the case with utmost seriousness, as stated by Additional SP Ram Pukaar Singh, who mentioned that a thorough investigation is underway. CCTV footage from the scene is currently being scrutinized to gather more evidence.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, as authorities leave no stone unturned in examining all possible angles to uncover the truth behind this harrowing event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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