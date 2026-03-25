Tragic Discovery at Saran Nursing Home

A tragic incident unfolded in Bihar's Saran district as a man employed at a local nursing home was found hanging on the terrace. The discovery was made Tuesday evening, accompanied by a note, indicating a likely suicide.

Police are treating the case with utmost seriousness, as stated by Additional SP Ram Pukaar Singh, who mentioned that a thorough investigation is underway. CCTV footage from the scene is currently being scrutinized to gather more evidence.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, as authorities leave no stone unturned in examining all possible angles to uncover the truth behind this harrowing event.

(With inputs from agencies.)