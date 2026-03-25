A Quiet Farewell: India's First Passive Euthanasia Case
Harish Rana, the first person in India to be granted passive euthanasia, was laid to rest in a quiet ceremony. His family, friends, and community members gathered to honor his life and spirit. Harish, who had been in a coma since 2013, was remembered for his qualities amid emotional farewells.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 25-03-2026 14:42 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 14:42 IST
- Country:
- India
India bid farewell to Harish Rana, the first individual allowed passive euthanasia, in a poignant ceremony in South Delhi. His parents and community stood in solemn tribute to a life marked by struggle and love.
Despite the pain of their decision, Harish's family found solace in ending his 13-year medical ordeal. Supported by their community, the Ranas honored his memory with dignity.
Harish's passing, facilitated by a Supreme Court directive, underscores conversations around dignity in death. His life was celebrated by those he touched, leaving a legacy of courage and compassion.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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