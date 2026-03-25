A Quiet Farewell: India's First Passive Euthanasia Case

India bid farewell to Harish Rana, the first individual allowed passive euthanasia, in a poignant ceremony in South Delhi. His parents and community stood in solemn tribute to a life marked by struggle and love.

Despite the pain of their decision, Harish's family found solace in ending his 13-year medical ordeal. Supported by their community, the Ranas honored his memory with dignity.

Harish's passing, facilitated by a Supreme Court directive, underscores conversations around dignity in death. His life was celebrated by those he touched, leaving a legacy of courage and compassion.

(With inputs from agencies.)