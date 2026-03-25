Maharashtra Legislature Enhances Shakti Bill Provisions
The Maharashtra legislative council passed the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (Maharashtra Amendment) Bill 2026, strengthening the Shakti Bill’s provisions for protecting acid attack victims and penalizing online sexual advances. Initially passed in 2020, the bill faced delays as the Centre integrated it into broader legal reforms before it was approved with new amendments.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move, the Maharashtra legislative council has unanimously passed the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (Maharashtra Amendment) Bill 2026. This legislation aims to bolster the Shakti Bill's effectiveness in protecting acid attack victims and deterring online sexual misconduct.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who addressed the council, explained the intricate journey of the Shakti Bill. Initially approved in 2020, the bill awaited the President's nod but was returned as the Centre worked on cohesive legal reforms encompassing multiple existing laws with the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
After careful scrutiny by a specially formed committee, the Maharashtra Amendment Bill 2026 now includes crucial provisions. These provisions secure the identities of acid attack victims and impose stringent penalties, including a three-year jail term and fines for digital sexual advances.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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