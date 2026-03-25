Pending Pension Plight in Himachal Pradesh

Over 27,000 social security pensions await approval in Himachal Pradesh, according to Dhani Ram Shandil, the Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment.

In a written reply to the assembly, Shandil addressed BJP MLAs' concerns, revealing that 8,06,846 individuals currently benefit from these pensions, including a significant number of senior citizens and vulnerable groups.

The majority of pending cases involve old-age pensions, while thousands await pensions for widows and the differently-abled. Shandil assured resolution in phases, though the state prefers direct benefit transfer over door-to-door delivery.

(With inputs from agencies.)