Pending Pension Plight in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal Pradesh faces a backlog of 27,000 social security pensions. Social Justice Minister Shandil revealed these figures in response to a query in the assembly. 19,824 cases concern old-age pensions, with others related to widows and the differently-abled. The state opts for direct benefit transfer instead of door-to-door delivery.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 25-03-2026 16:27 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 16:27 IST
- Country:
- India
Over 27,000 social security pensions await approval in Himachal Pradesh, according to Dhani Ram Shandil, the Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment.
In a written reply to the assembly, Shandil addressed BJP MLAs' concerns, revealing that 8,06,846 individuals currently benefit from these pensions, including a significant number of senior citizens and vulnerable groups.
The majority of pending cases involve old-age pensions, while thousands await pensions for widows and the differently-abled. Shandil assured resolution in phases, though the state prefers direct benefit transfer over door-to-door delivery.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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