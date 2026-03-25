Left Menu

Manipur CM Engages in Crucial Talks for Peace

Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh met President Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi to discuss the evolving situation in Manipur. Recent talks with the Kuki Zo Council aim to renew peace between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo communities. Ethnic violence since May 2023 has claimed 260 lives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 25-03-2026 18:05 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 18:05 IST
Manipur CM Engages in Crucial Talks for Peace
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh visited New Delhi to meet President Droupadi Murmu, discussing the urgent situation affecting the northeastern state. Singh highlighted the government's focus on unity, harmony, and peace as essential principles guiding their response.

This engagement marks the first official dialogue since the ethnic conflict, which erupted in May 2023, between the Meiteis and Kuki-Zo communities. Efforts are underway to reconcile these groups and restore trust, following violence that has claimed 260 lives and displaced thousands.

Singh's discussions with the President covered key issues like peace and stability. He is also anticipated to meet BJP leaders to discuss a potential cabinet expansion. The Manipur government's approach remains centered on safeguarding citizens' well-being.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

 India
2
Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

 Global
3
Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

 Brazil
4
Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Ideas to Impact: ADB’s New Model for Technology Innovation in Development

Georgia Eyes Green Growth Through New Circular Economy Economic Zones Strategy

Inside Pakistan’s Schooling Gap: Why Millions of Children Remain Out of Class

Beyond the Grid: Rethinking Africa’s Path to Sustainable Electrification

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026