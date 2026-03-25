Manipur CM Engages in Crucial Talks for Peace

Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh visited New Delhi to meet President Droupadi Murmu, discussing the urgent situation affecting the northeastern state. Singh highlighted the government's focus on unity, harmony, and peace as essential principles guiding their response.

This engagement marks the first official dialogue since the ethnic conflict, which erupted in May 2023, between the Meiteis and Kuki-Zo communities. Efforts are underway to reconcile these groups and restore trust, following violence that has claimed 260 lives and displaced thousands.

Singh's discussions with the President covered key issues like peace and stability. He is also anticipated to meet BJP leaders to discuss a potential cabinet expansion. The Manipur government's approach remains centered on safeguarding citizens' well-being.

(With inputs from agencies.)